Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ALLO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

