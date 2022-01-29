GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

