Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Purchased by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $127,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $419,000.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

