Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.51. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.