Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.38 ($27.70).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €19.57 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.90. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

