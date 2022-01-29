Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 107,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,199. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

