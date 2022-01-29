Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,385 shares of company stock worth $252,770 over the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

