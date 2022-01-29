Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director David Blaiklock Acquires 110,000 Shares

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

