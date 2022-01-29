Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,307 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

