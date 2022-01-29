Greenleaf Trust Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

