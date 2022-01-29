Greenleaf Trust Has $4.26 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

