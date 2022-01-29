Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

