Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,457 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

