Griffin Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

