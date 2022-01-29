Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

