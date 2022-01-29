Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $118,285.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,253,933 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

