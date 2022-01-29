Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $35.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.65.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.