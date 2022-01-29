Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

HAFC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.