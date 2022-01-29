Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HPGLY stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

