HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

HONE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 340,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

