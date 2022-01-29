Harrell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

