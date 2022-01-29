Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

