Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 199 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

