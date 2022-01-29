Haynes International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

