Haynes International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
