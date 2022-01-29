HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.
In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
