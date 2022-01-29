HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

