Head-To-Head Analysis: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Sesen Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 23.56 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -2.77 Sesen Bio $11.24 million 12.42 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -2.80

Sesen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocular Therapeutix and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sesen Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 334.58%. Sesen Bio has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,042.86%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87% Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Sesen Bio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

