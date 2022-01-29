Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

