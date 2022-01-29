Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

HL opened at $4.73 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

