Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
HL opened at $4.73 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 583,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
