Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Heliogen stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Heliogen has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

