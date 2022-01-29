Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

