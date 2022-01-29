Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.08. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 107,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$96.04 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at C$587,700. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,300 shares of company stock worth $549,310.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.