Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.08. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 107,005 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$96.04 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
