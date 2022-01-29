Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on March 25th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HOT opened at GBX 1,357.50 ($18.31) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,248.99 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,381.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,399.72. The company has a market capitalization of £107.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.