Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on March 25th

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HOT opened at GBX 1,357.50 ($18.31) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,248.99 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,381.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,399.72. The company has a market capitalization of £107.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

