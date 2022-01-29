Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.60 ($101.82).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €69.80 ($79.32) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.97 and a 200-day moving average of €78.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.