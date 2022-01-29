Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 209.6% in January

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $19.67 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.