Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 129.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.