Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.49 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

