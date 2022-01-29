HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$0.67

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.35 to C$0.67 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.35.

HEXO stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$231.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

