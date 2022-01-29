Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.33

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.33 and traded as low as $102.66. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.26, with a volume of 94,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.