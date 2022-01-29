Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

HOLX opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.