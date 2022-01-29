Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

