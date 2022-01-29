hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.39. hopTo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,844 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.08.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

