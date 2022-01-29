Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

