Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

