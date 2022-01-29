Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $19.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 8,636,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,562. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 145,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

