Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.