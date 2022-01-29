Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $48.33 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KFY opened at $64.55 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
