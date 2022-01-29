Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $48.33 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.55 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.