Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

