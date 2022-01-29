Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 18,550 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

