Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

HUN stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

