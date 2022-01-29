Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 89.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.29. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

